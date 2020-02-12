Another Baltimore Sun editorial questioning how Comptroller Peter Franchot is willing to battle and rescue youth across Maryland (“Disposable, flavored e-cigarettes ought to be banned by lawmakers, not comptroller’s office,” Feb. 11)?
From desperately-needed public school construction and maintenance to critical health concerns related to e-cigarettes, what other leadership is willing to take on this crusade? Let that sink in. Mr. Franchot sounds like our kind of governor.
Jennifer H. Tarr, Cockeysville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.