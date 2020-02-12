xml:space="preserve">
From left, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith stand in front of a joint session of the legislature before Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, not pictured, delivers his annual State of the State address in Annapolis earlier this month.
Another Baltimore Sun editorial questioning how Comptroller Peter Franchot is willing to battle and rescue youth across Maryland (“Disposable, flavored e-cigarettes ought to be banned by lawmakers, not comptroller’s office,” Feb. 11)?

From desperately-needed public school construction and maintenance to critical health concerns related to e-cigarettes, what other leadership is willing to take on this crusade? Let that sink in. Mr. Franchot sounds like our kind of governor.

Jennifer H. Tarr, Cockeysville

