Franchot: Put the $6B state surplus to work for Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Second, we must provide immediate financial support to our child care industry. Over the past 20 months, more than 750 child care providers have closed due in large part to the government’s inability to distribute promised financial assistance in a timely manner. Without reliable, accessible and affordable child care, our economic recovery will be stunted. To ensure this access, we should use a portion of these revenues to incentivize operators that are closed to re-open and follow the federal government’s lead by subsidizing the cost of child care for families that may not be able to afford it. Price tag: $500 million.