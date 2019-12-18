Kudos to Comptroller Peter Franchot for putting the brakes on the massive Capital Beltway, American Legion Bridge and I-270 projects pending further study (“Peter Franchot has questions about a massive highway project; he deserves answers,” Dec. 16).
Gov. Larry Hogan is inexplicably rushing state funding to metro Washington at the expense of the rest of us in Maryland and, as rightly pointed out in the editorial, not for the first time.
Mike Bankoski, Timonium
