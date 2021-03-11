Fox News just the flip side of MSNBC | READER COMMENTARY

Whenever David Zurawik runs out of things to write about, he returns to his relentless crusade against Fox News (“If Fox News wants to be a political tool, it should be treated thusly and not given journalistic access” March 10.)
Fox News is nothing more than the flip side of CNN and MSNBC. All three are news organizations offering both news and opinions. I watch them all to get a variety of viewpoints. If Mr. Zurawik watches Fox News, he obviously doesn’t like the opinions he hears.
Dave Hurst, Baltimore
