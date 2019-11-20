A reader castigates David Zurawik for criticizing Fox News and for not similarly condemning MSNBC and other progressive leaning news outlets (“Once again Zurawik unfairly attacks Fox News,” Nov. 18). The difference lies in the ability to tell the truth. Fox News holds the undisputed championship in telling falsehoods and distorting the truth.
According to Politifact, a nonpartisan fact checking service, Fox News reports the news accurately about 40% of the time. MSNBC is truthful about 60% of the time, not exactly stellar but far better than Fox. Interestingly, CNN comes out as the most truthful of all news outlets telling the truth about 85% of the time.
The fact is that Fox can no longer be considered a mainstream news outlet but rather has become Rupert Murdoch’s personal attack dog.
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
