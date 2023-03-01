Fox lies. And quite a lot, as they willingly admit. | READER COMMENTARY

A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged in a deposition that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by the former president and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that he did not step in to stop them from promoting the claims. The documents unsealed Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan/AP)

The legal case filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp. has confirmed what many of us have long suspected, that Fox on-air entertainers and executives did not believe Donald Trump’s lie about a stolen election (”Rupert Murdoch says some Fox News hosts ‘endorsed’ false 2020 election claims,” Feb. 28).

Not only did they not believe it, they continued to promote the lie, choosing guests they knew to be lying. They knew full well that Joe Biden had won, but personalities like Tucker Carlson continued to push the Big Lie out of fear for corporate profits and that they would lose viewership to Newsmax and other right-wing outlets. As political writer Rick Wilson summed it up: “They knew Trump lost. They knew and lied. Over and over and over.”

The moral of the story is that if you enjoy Fox for its entertainment value, have at it. If you are looking for a trustworthy news source, please consider other options.

— Kristin Silva, Severna Park

