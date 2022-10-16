So very grateful not to watch Fox News | READER COMMENTARY

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York. File. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew/AP)

Kudos to Peter Jensen for watching Fox News so I don’t have to (”What’s the plan for Republican-abandoned cities?” Oct. 12). I personally avoid Fox News like the plague that it is.

I recall a survey a few years back. To find out who was best informed on current events, they grouped people into four categories: Those who read only newspapers, those who watch all manner of TV news, those who watch no news or read no newspapers, and those who only watch Fox News.

The people who only watch Fox News finished last. Enough said.

— John D. Schulz, Cockeysville

