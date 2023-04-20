Advertisement
Here’s the apology Fox anchors should be reading today | READER COMMENTARY

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity speaks during an interview at Fox News Studios on March 16, 2023, in New York. Fox News’ abrupt settlement on Tuesday, April 18 of a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems will spare Hannity and others from testifying in court - or apologizing for deliberately airing reports they knew to be false about the 2020 presidential election. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

As part of the settlement, Dominion Voting Systems should have insisted that every one of those Fox prime-time liars stand on the courthouse steps and read a speech prepared by the Dominion lawyers (”What to know about the $787.5 million Fox News-Dominion settlement,” April 19). It should have gone something like this:

”I am not a legitimate news person. I am just an unscrupulous Fox entertainer, and nobody in their right mind should believe anything I ever say. I have no honor or conscience. I lie all the time just to get ratings and take home big paychecks. I have no concern at all for my audience’s gullibility or for the damage I do to my country by creating dangerous feelings of hatred toward those who challenge my propaganda. I am, after all is said and done, an embarrassment to my so-called profession, as well as to my family. Thank you for your time.”

— Len Friedheim, Columbia

