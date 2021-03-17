Fox News doesn’t lean, it lies | READER COMMENTARY

By contrast, bias does not inject falsehoods (”If Fox News wants to be a political tool, it should be treated as such and not given access meant for journalists,” March 9). Bias shows itself in expressed implications of facts or phrasing of interview questions. Watching PBS News Hour, I regularly wish an interviewer would have asked a question neutrally. The same thing happens on Fox News. But alone among mainstream outlets, Fox occasionally manufactures or propagates falsehoods.