Don’t be too quick to dismiss Fowler’s judgment | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 28, 2021 4:23 PM
In this image from video, Dr. David Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist and former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Court TV via AP, Pool) (AP)

Dr. David Fowler’s testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial has precipitated a call for an investigation into his tenure as Maryland’s chief medical examiner (”3 Maryland families for years criticized David Fowler’s rulings as medical examiner. Then came Derek Chauvin’s trial,” April 27).

I noticed that his “not a homicide” conclusion in the Anton Black case is always mentioned, and the Black family continues to vigorously protest this. However, wasn’t it Dr. Fowler who determined that Freddie Gray’s death was a homicide?

Could it be that both opinions were correct?

Joseph A. Schwartz III, Towson

