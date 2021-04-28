Don’t be too quick to dismiss Fowler’s judgment | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. David Fowler’s testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial has precipitated a call for an investigation into his tenure as Maryland’s chief medical examiner (”3 Maryland families for years criticized David Fowler’s rulings as medical examiner. Then came Derek Chauvin’s trial,” April 27).
I noticed that his “not a homicide” conclusion in the Anton Black case is always mentioned, and the Black family continues to vigorously protest this. However, wasn’t it Dr. Fowler who determined that Freddie Gray’s death was a homicide?
Could it be that both opinions were correct?
Joseph A. Schwartz III, Towson
