In 1987, the Maryland Disability Law Center (now Disability Rights Maryland) filed suit in federal court on behalf of children in the custody of the state who were being subjected to prolonged, unnecessary and harmful hospitalization. Because the state refused for years to accept the professional judgment of its own employees that the children did not need institutional care, an independent panel of experts was established to advise the court. The panel issued a report in 1990 finding that children who remained confined in hospitals past the time they were ready for discharge suffered, among other forms of harm: clinical deterioration and/or exacerbation of illness, educational deterioration, diminished feelings of self-worth, aggravated feelings of rejection and anger, overexposure to acutely ill children and delay or arrest of social and emotional development due to lack of activities and lack of contact with peers and family.