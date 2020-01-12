Fostering pets reduces stress and improves your mental health. Animals add so much love, laughter and satisfaction to your days; it’s much more of a reward than a demand. When a shy cat finally comes out of hiding to snuggle, a weak kitten starts to gain weight, or a stressed-out dog relaxes and plays happily, it’s like the sun coming out from behind a cloud and brightening the day. I’ve heard people say they can’t foster because they’d get too attached. But that’s partly why we do it. I’d love to have a houseful of pets, but that’s not legal or advisable. By fostering, I can help many animals recover from whatever brought them to the shelter as well as regain their confidence and their trust in people.