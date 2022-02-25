Setting the record straight on firing of the last public defender | READER COMMENTARY

This letter is responding to the recent article about the upcoming retirement of Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe (”Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe to retire this summer,” Feb. 11). As the public defender Mr. DeWolfe succeeded, I am compelled to note several clarifications to the article. As correctly noted, I was indeed fired from my position by two members of what was then a three-member oversight board, attorneys T. Wray McCurdy and Margaret Mead. The third member opposed my firing. The article claims I was fired for “refusing to enact cutbacks and change.” The article fails to elaborate on those cutbacks.
Without any basis given, the board members demanded that I fire the Baltimore County district public defender, that I fire all agency social workers, that I disband the Capital Defense Division (when Maryland still had the death penalty) and that I disband the Juvenile Protection Division (JPD) that I created to assist trial attorneys. Ironically, the article notes how Mr. DeWolfe has “bolstered the office’s ranks of social workers,” “prevented defendants from being sentenced to death” before capital punishment was abolished and “created litigation support divisions” for trial attorneys. Had I not refused to fire social workers, Mr. DeWolfe would have no ranks to bolster; had I not refused to disband the Capital Defense Division, Mr. DeWolfe would be unable to tout preventing death sentences; and had I not refused to disband the JPD there would be no support division to assist juvenile trial attorneys. Most ironic of all, which demonstrates the phoniness of the reasons Mr. McCurdy and Ms. Mead gave for firing me, is that Mr. DeWolfe was not made to implement a single one of the cutbacks demanded of me. The Capital Defense Division continued on, the JPD is still running, and the agency has increased the number of social workers.
Mr. McCurdy is quoted in the article foolishly giving kudos to Mr. DeWolfe for changing the agency “from a group of distinct entities county by county” into “a large law firm.” The agency continues to this day to be a group of distinct, county by county entities that report to the Public Defender.
It was concern over my firing that caused Sen. Brian Frosh to order a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee requiring Mr. McCurdy and Ms. Mead to testify. That hearing led to significant changes to the Public Defender Statute. No longer can the public defender be fired for any reason at all. Today, the public defender may only be fired “for cause.” The size of the board has also been expanded from 3 to 13 members, making firing more difficult. Mr. DeWolfe enjoyed these benefits, as will his successor. I did not.
I applaud Mr. DeWolfe for all that he has done to assist the agency and its clients. I write only to correct the distinct impression left by the article that my tenure with the office was unproductive and that my firing was justified. It was not.
Nancy S. Forster, Towson
