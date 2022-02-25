Setting the record straight on firing of the last public defender | READER COMMENTARY

Without any basis given, the board members demanded that I fire the Baltimore County district public defender, that I fire all agency social workers, that I disband the Capital Defense Division (when Maryland still had the death penalty) and that I disband the Juvenile Protection Division (JPD) that I created to assist trial attorneys. Ironically, the article notes how Mr. DeWolfe has “bolstered the office’s ranks of social workers,” “prevented defendants from being sentenced to death” before capital punishment was abolished and “created litigation support divisions” for trial attorneys. Had I not refused to fire social workers, Mr. DeWolfe would have no ranks to bolster; had I not refused to disband the Capital Defense Division, Mr. DeWolfe would be unable to tout preventing death sentences; and had I not refused to disband the JPD there would be no support division to assist juvenile trial attorneys. Most ironic of all, which demonstrates the phoniness of the reasons Mr. McCurdy and Ms. Mead gave for firing me, is that Mr. DeWolfe was not made to implement a single one of the cutbacks demanded of me. The Capital Defense Division continued on, the JPD is still running, and the agency has increased the number of social workers.