Forno’s closing is a loss for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Ricky Johnson, the owner/chef at Forno restaurant and wine bar near the Hippodrome Theatre, which recently announced its closing. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

It’s too bad that Forno, the Italian restaurant and wine bar across from the Hippodrome, is closing due to financial difficulties that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friends and I frequented there and enjoyed the excellent, unusual offerings. It’s also too bad that this restaurant and many more small ones were denied the government help when more successful restaurants and franchises were helped.

I often wondered who were the deciders who chose who received assistance during that time. And where was the oversight of how the grant was used? (“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund gave Baltimore-area businesses grants to stay open. So why did some close?” Aug. 12)

I hope that the chef-owner and other personnel are able to find other entities in the future.

— Angela Beltram, Catonsville

