Thanks to all fighting the good fight against ‘forever chemicals’ | READER COMMENTARY

I read the provocative article, “Baltimore files lawsuit against manufacturers for ‘forever chemicals’; nonprofit’s study detects array of PFAS in Maryland waterways” (Nov. 7), and my first though was gratitude that The Baltimore Sun covered this lawsuit. The second was that the headline should have been in all capital letters on the front page.
What kind of people have we become to allow the existence of such a hellish substance to poison our waters, the fish we eat and our bodies, causing “serious health problems including reproductive defects, developmental problems in children, and certain types of cancer?”
As a mother and grandmother, I recognize that forever chemicals present a particular danger to pregnant women and the life developing inside them. I hope this lawsuit is successful and that these troubled companies and their executives suffer monetary and other consequences. Each person’s health must be foremost before corporate profits.
— Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson
