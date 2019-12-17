On Dec. 2, the Howard County Council approved legislation that requires developers to conserve more trees on-site. It increases fees used to replant trees when developers are unable to do so. And it provides incentives to developers to replant trees inside the watershed where they were cut — a policy aimed at limiting a common practice where builders cut trees in the more developed eastern portion of the county and then meet replanting requirements in the more rural western portion. This resulted in a situation where areas such as Ellicott City and Elkridge were losing trees needed to reduce flooding, filter water and provide wildlife habitat.