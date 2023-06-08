Foreign aid plays critical role in climate change fight | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After reading the commentary, “Climate lawsuits are the wrong strategy in the fight for climate action” (May 26), I felt compelled to highlight the crucial role that foreign aid plays in mitigating the implications of changing weather patterns.

In today’s polarized political atmosphere, foreign aid can be a controversial topic. So, let’s start by recognizing that foreign aid comprises less than 1% of the federal budget (despite the fact that most Americans believe it comprises 25% of the budget).

The U.S. Agency for International Development takes a variety of steps to fight the climate crisis. In other words, that 1% is incredibly important. In their effort to strengthen global food security, USAID helps farmers adapt their agricultural practices in response to warmer temperatures, heightened risk of droughts, changing rainfall patterns and other negative effects of changing weather patterns. For instance, USAID’s Title II Food for Peace supports these efforts through agricultural loans and water management education, among other initiatives.

Additionally, U.S. foreign aid helps improve energy efficiency, facilitate the transition to renewable energy, combat deforestation and promote sanitation in the face of rising pollution. Thus, protecting the international affairs budget and supporting international assistance is essential. When we aid others, it turns out that we all benefit!

— Abigail Hill, Potomac

