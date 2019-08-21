FOP: Sun editorial board doesn’t understand the challenges of Baltimore police officers

Our members are committed to the fight against crime here in Baltimore. We would love nothing more than to be able to say that we have the “bad guys” on the run or, even better, under control. Unfortunately, we are unable to say that now and with every day that the singular focus is on the consent decree we get further and further away from a safe future for Baltimore. At some point, it is important for those in power to realize that people are more important than policies, that our brave men and women in the Baltimore Police Department are enemies of the criminal element only, and that time is of the essence. How many more citizens will be sacrificed for the very slow and potentially unproductive consent decree execution? And, how many more editorials will you write that speak so little truth?