Give FOP an equal say in discussions about crime

Baltimore does not have enough officers to implement such a program, diverting officers to designated “problem areas” will only ensure that the crime will move. Police can affect opportunity, but not so much inclination. If a criminal who is intent on his criminality sees police, he will simply commit his crime in an area where there are not so many officers. The union must insist that it participate as an equal member and that it will be able to voice its concerns and ideas to the group. It is also important that the mayor and the police commissioner commit to abandoning this “stand down” attitude when the city and its police are attacked, injured or assaulted in any manner. An order for the police to stand down in the face of crime being obviously and viciously committed is nothing short of ordering them to vacate the solemn oath that each of them took upon putting on their badge.