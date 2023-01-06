Add a breastplate to football pads | READER COMMENTARY

As a former player with 40 years coaching experience at the local high school football level, I think a simple adjustment in player’s equipment would be invaluable in deterring another incident like Damar Hamlin’s injury (”Ravens get back to work in the shadow of Damar Hamlin’s ‘unimaginable’ on-field collapse,” Jan. 4).
Redesign the shoulder pads by adding a metal breastplate across the heart connecting the pads. It was an integral part of the Viking warriors battle gear.
— Thomas Bateman, Lutherville
