When are you an adult? It’s a (Drifters) question for the ages. | READER COMMENTARY

Charlie Thomas, center, completes a short dance with Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr., then-president of Maryland Senate, in the hallway after he testified before the Senate Finance Committee in 2008. Thomas, who recently passed away, was a member of the Drifters. (Glen Fawcett/Baltimore Sun). (GLENN FAWCETT / Baltimore Sun)

Rarely have I seen this type of synchronicity on back-to-back pages of The Baltimore Sun. On one page was an obituary for Charlie Thomas, an icon of ‘50s and ‘60s rock-n-roll and member of the Drifters, whose song, “Fools Fall in Love,” cautions that “fools fall in love in an instant, when they should have stayed in school” (“Charles ‘Charlie’ Thomas, member of doo-wop group the Drifters whose sound recalled a bygone era, dies,” Feb. 24).

On the preceding page, Dan Rodricks’ column (”Defining adulthood can be a challenge,” Feb. 24) argues for the extension of adolescence beyond age 18 and not having a defined period when we all become responsible. Mr. Rodricks sets a low bar and lowers expectations for kids as well as those responsible for guiding them. As the Drifters recognized, there is a certain sequential order to life: get an education, get a job, get a mate of your choosing, have a family if you choose. Get this out of order and problems may arise.

Rest In Peace, Charlie Thomas and the rest of The Drifters! See you “Up on the Roof” or in “Spanish Harlem!”

— Stuart Tiegel, Havre de Grace

