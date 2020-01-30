A new federal rule tightening eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is short-sighted at best and, at its worse, a cruel indictment of those in poverty (“Feds to cut up to 15,000 in Baltimore from food stamps; Maryland, other states suing to halt change,” Jan. 23). What’s worse is that when you consider the profile of those most likely to be impacted by this rule — able bodied adults ages 18 to 49 with no dependents — you realize “opportunity youth,” one of the most vulnerable segments of our population, could face circumstances that will make it that much harder to survive in our city.