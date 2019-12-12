As the nation continues to grapple with health care — prevention of diseases and access to affordable treatment — we cannot overlook the importance of food and nutrition to the health of the public and to ramifications that will be felt by everyone, secure and insecure. Congress has the ability to act and to reject this rule. The public health community stands ready to help our policymakers and the public understand the consequences of these decisions and to make better policy choices in the interest of the public’s health.