AARP: Md. seniors would suffer from planned federal reduction in SNAP

Rep. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and the ranking Democrat on the Agricultural Committee, said, “This action is yet another attempt by this administration to circumvent Congress and make harmful changes to nutritional assistance that have repeatedly been rejected on a bipartisan basis.” Unfortunately, food insecurity among older Americans is already too common. An estimated 5.5 million of our fellow citizens age 60 and older were food insecure in 2017. Households with grandchildren are nearly three times as likely to be food insecure.