AARP: More money needed for SNAP and flexibility to buy groceries online | READER COMMENTARY

This has been a double whammy for food banks that are also experiencing a sharp drop in contributions since so many people are out of work. Food banks, according to Daniel N. Warshawsky who studies food distribution systems for Wright State University in Ohio, are running out of resources very quickly. He notes in a recent Washington Post article on hunger that food banks have carried a growing share of the burden of hunger in America as food assistance programs have become more difficult for some to access: “We’re seeing the limits of the non-profit sector dealing with a crisis of this magnitude.”