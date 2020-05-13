AARP: More money needed for SNAP and flexibility to buy groceries online | READER COMMENTARY

AARP Maryland is urging members of Congress to support increases to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help families faced with the sudden loss of income and uncertainty over where their next meal will come from (“Expanded food stamp benefits are badly needed right now," April 29). Maryland’s congressional Democrats recently sent a letter to the state Department of Human Services secretary requesting that SNAP recipients have access to pick up and delivery services. Additionally, we urge the Trump administration to help SNAP recipients comply with social distancing requirements by expanding access to online grocery shopping.
Unemployment claims in the state tripled to 109,000 for the week ending May 2. More than half a million (one in five) Maryland workers have filed unemployment claims since the beginning of March. The loss of income for so many Marylanders has put enormous strain on food banks as families and individuals wait in long lines searching for food. Pantries in Anne Arundel County have seen a 200% increase in need, while the state increase is more than 50%.
This has been a double whammy for food banks that are also experiencing a sharp drop in contributions since so many people are out of work. Food banks, according to Daniel N. Warshawsky who studies food distribution systems for Wright State University in Ohio, are running out of resources very quickly. He notes in a recent Washington Post article on hunger that food banks have carried a growing share of the burden of hunger in America as food assistance programs have become more difficult for some to access: “We’re seeing the limits of the non-profit sector dealing with a crisis of this magnitude.”
At this point in the pandemic, there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Despite the best efforts of state and local governments, non-profits and the generosity of legions across Maryland and the United States, the need is simply too great. Congress must act today to ensure that Americans will not go hungry.
James Campbell, Baltimore
The writer is AARP Maryland state president.
