People receiving nutrition assistance are struggling and need help to put food on the table. Why can’t that be enough? The Trump administration is stripping over 11,000 people in Baltimore of their nutrition benefits by tightening eligibility restrictions (“Feds to cut up to 15,000 in Baltimore from food stamps; Maryland, other states suing to halt change," Jan. 23).
This makes no sense when you think about it though. The fact is, many families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are working multiple jobs and, if not, there is a reason (issues with childcare, unmet mental health problems and medical needs just to name a few) and they are not able to make ends meet.
SNAP is our first and best line of defense against hunger in the United States. If we can continue to provide welfare to wealthy individuals and corporations, why can’t we ensure people have enough to eat?
Allison Berkowitz, Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.