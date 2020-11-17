Baltimore’s Food Project deserves a second helping | READER COMMENTARY

But I also saw the discipline that had been imparted in the young people from the many mentors who worked with them. They constantly checked on us to make sure we were OK while we were eating. Some would look at this as overbearing, but I saw a deeper picture. I saw a picture of young people who were so proud of what they had learned and accomplished, they simply did not want to disappoint us. And they certainly did not. They left me wondering what more I could do to help them navigate the world they lived in. I knew at that moment that I would forever talk about The Food Project and do whatever I could to push any resources their way.