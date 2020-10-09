xml:space="preserve">
Trump letters have no place in food boxes | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 09, 2020 1:15 PM
Some of the boxes of food distributed on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, by the Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corporation in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago came from the federal government and contained a letter from The White House bearing the signature of President Donald Trump. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)
We want to join our voices with those who are totally disgusted with the letter the Trump administration is sending with the food boxes (“Maryland Food Bank criticizes Trump-signed letter in federal food boxes, but will distribute them anyway,” Oct. 2). It is nothing more than a brazen political stunt. We are not wealthy, but we are willing to bet that we have donated more to the Maryland Food Bank than he has ever donated to an organization.

If one of us was not recovering from recent spine surgery, we would volunteer to help take out the letters ourselves. Our thanks to Colin Campbell for his reporting on this issue.

Nancy and Steve Hester, Millersville

