There is no defense for George Floyd’s murder | READER COMMENTARY

I spent my career in public safety working with criminals, some of whom were drug addicts. I never felt I had the right to murder one of them for bad behavior. Minnesota Officer Derek Chauvin was not hired to be a judge or executioner. Portraying George Floyd as being responsible for his own murder, as Mr. Chauvin’s defense attorneys are doing, is repugnant (”Derek Chauvin trial: Store cashier expresses ‘disbelief, guilt’ as prosecutors detail the incident that led up to George Floyd’s arrest,” March 31).