There is no defense for George Floyd’s murder | READER COMMENTARY

I spent my career in public safety working with criminals, some of whom were drug addicts. I never felt I had the right to murder one of them for bad behavior. Minnesota Officer Derek Chauvin was not hired to be a judge or executioner. Portraying George Floyd as being responsible for his own murder, as Mr. Chauvin’s defense attorneys are doing, is repugnant (”Derek Chauvin trial: Store cashier expresses ‘disbelief, guilt’ as prosecutors detail the incident that led up to George Floyd’s arrest,” March 31).
Many people who come in contact with law enforcement have conditions which cause them to be more vulnerable. Some are addicts. Others are on maintenance drugs or are obese, pregnant, old, etc. Anyone who has spent any time in court dealing with criminal cases will recognize the problem facing Officer Chauvin’s attorney. There is no defense. The defense attorney has no material defense.
The best that the former Minneapolis police officer can hope for is a light sentence. That is truly a lost cause. He should receive the maximum sentence.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
