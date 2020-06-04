Those who countenanced police abuses of the past bear some fault for George Floyd’s death | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Chauvin was only the mechanism that killed Mr. Floyd, officials in Minneapolis put the mechanism into place, they empowered that mechanism, they enabled that mechanism by not holding him accountable in the years past. Therefore, he isn’t to blame for Mr. Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis Police Department is to blame for his death, the chief of police for the Minneapolis Police Department is to blame for his death, the city council and mayor of Minneapolis are to blame for his death.