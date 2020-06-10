Do Harford Republicans have a plan for racial justice? | READER COMMENTARY

Combating systemic racism must start locally so, as a resident of Harford County, I expect the Harford County GOP to articulate its vision for racial justice in the county (“Protesters descend on crab houses in Middle River, Fallston to confront operator over racist comments,” June 6). Following the demonstrations during the last two weeks, I fear that many just want the demonstrations to stop, so things can “return to normal” like they did after Freddie Gray.
I do not think “normal” is possible without dealing with systemic racism in our communities including Harford County. This means the Republican Party, if it intends to be relevant in Harford County, needs to lead the struggle for equality and justice. Advocating “law and order” consistent with views of GOP national politicians only denies the reality which black and brown people face every day. Rather, we are looking for creative solutions for real change.
Although I do not think this should be a partisan issue, Republicans are in the majority and so bear the responsibility to lead.
David A. Sack, Fallston
