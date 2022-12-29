Flight canceled? Take a train | READER COMMENTARY

Just a short note about the issues at BWI cancellations. My sister was with us for Christmas From Boston. On Dec. 27, we discovered her return flight was canceled as were almost all others. We went to Penn Station at 11 a.m., and there were two people ahead of us for a 2 p.m. train to Boston. Problem solved. It took quite a bit longer, but she made it to Boston same day as her canceled flight.

Neither of us could understand why more people didn’t think to do that. Penn Station was for all intents and purposes deserted when we arrived.

— Patrick Francis, Baltimore