Leon Fleisher was a virtuoso artist - and excellent Bolton Hill tenant, too | READER COMMENTARY

My husband never tired of repeating that incredible story of coincidence. Leon loved the house immediately, rented it from me and lived there with his wife while he built his career in Baltimore and the world. Unquestionably, he and the beautiful town house belonged together, so much so that eventually Leon bought it from me. And now it pleases me so much, years later, to know that the imprint of his hands is actually enshrined in the basement of the house that he loved, and that he filled, while he lived there, with music (”Leon Fleisher and the power of preparation,” Aug. 5).