As the state’s tobacco regulator, it is my professional and ethical obligation to do everything possible to keep both cigarettes and e-cigarettes out of the hands of children. In that spirit, I announced earlier this month that Maryland would be the first state in the nation to ban the retail sale of flavored, disposable vaping devices. These products — which are marketed with names such as Strawberry Hard Candy, Pineapple Lemonade and O.M.G. — are manufactured primarily, if not exclusively, to attract underage consumers and provide them with a gateway to a lifetime of nicotine addiction. At a time when public health advocates and families are disturbed by the rapid escalation in adolescent vaping, I am proud of our national leadership on this public health crisis.