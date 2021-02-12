Maryland must stop enabling Big Tobacco’s predatory treatment of children | READER COMMENTARY

I am a public health scientist and a Black mother of three children. My husband and I are keenly aware of the massive amount of work it takes to protect our children from tobacco and vaping products. They are everywhere including across the street from our elementary school. The tobacco industry decided menthol was “culturally Black.” We must stop allowing and rewarding this predatory behavior. We must support those who truly need it, rather than those who aid in community degradation and wash their hands of the consequences. When will it stop?