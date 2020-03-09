Former health secretary: Don’t buy the bogus arguments against a ban on flavored tobacco | READER COMMENTARY

As a pediatrician and former secretary of the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, I urge state legislators to recognize the flaws in the recent commentary, “Banning flavored tobacco will lead to black market sales and hurt small businesses" (March 5). There is a mountain of evidence that youth prefer flavored tobacco products, which mask the harshness of nicotine and make it easier for a lifelong addiction to develop.
Legislation moving through the Maryland General Assembly would remove flavored products from the market, reducing the tobacco industry’s ability to hook and ultimately kill many thousands of Marylanders (“Disposable, flavored e-cigarettes ought to be banned by lawmakers, not comptroller’s office,” Feb. 11). The tobacco industry follows a standard playbook in fighting health policies based on evidence. First, let a local business be the face of the opposition (check). Second, argue that the policies will quickly be circumvented (check). Third, claim the law will result in an economic disaster (check).
We all heard these same arguments about cigarette taxes and smoke-free air laws. If Maryland legislators had listened to the tobacco industry’s bogus claims then, our state would not have seen the progress made over the last decade. With this progress very much at risk from flavored products, legislators should not follow the tobacco industry’s playbook now.
Dr. Joshua M. Sharfstein, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.