Former health secretary: Don’t buy the bogus arguments against a ban on flavored tobacco | READER COMMENTARY

Legislation moving through the Maryland General Assembly would remove flavored products from the market, reducing the tobacco industry’s ability to hook and ultimately kill many thousands of Marylanders (“Disposable, flavored e-cigarettes ought to be banned by lawmakers, not comptroller’s office,” Feb. 11). The tobacco industry follows a standard playbook in fighting health policies based on evidence. First, let a local business be the face of the opposition (check). Second, argue that the policies will quickly be circumvented (check). Third, claim the law will result in an economic disaster (check).