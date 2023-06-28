Keep political flags out of classrooms | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the public wave their flags during an Anne Arundel County Board of Education meeting before the board heard public testimony on a proposed new countywide policy limiting the use of flags in schools on May 24, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial condemning the proposal before the Anne Arundel County Board of Education concerning flags allowed in the public schools betrays the myopic thinking which, unfortunately, has become a hallmark of your editorial department (”Anne Arundel school board proposal could lead to ban on Pride and Black Lives Matter flags,” June 23). According to you, the motive behind the proposal is to outlaw the Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. But what about the students who want to fly the Confederate stars and bars flag in support of the “lost cause” of the Civil War? Or other right-wing students who want to fly even more objectionable flags?

The notion that gay students will be mentally traumatized by the absence of a Pride flag in their school is almost laughable given the fact that Pride flags are everywhere: retail advertisements, television shows, residential porches.

We have too much divisiveness in our society. Let’s try to tone it down in the schools because, God knows, for every student with an opinion on Pride or Black Lives Matter there is another student with a contrary opinion.

— Joseph “Jay” A. Schwartz, III, Towson

