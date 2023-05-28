Advertisement
Readers Respond

Wearing a flag pin doesn’t make you a patriot either | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun

"You can see I love freedom from my lapel pin," the multi-tasking GOP observes. (Nick Anderson/Tribune Content Agency)

What I like most about editorial cartoons is they can not only be humorous but can inform, educate and make you think, perhaps even inspire. Absolutely, wearing a flag pin doesn’t make you a bigot (”Wearing a flag pin doesn’t make you a bigot,” May 25). However, given the racial divisiveness climate this country is currently experiencing, wearing a flag pin doesn’t make you a patriot either.

Some of the most extremist right-wing people in politics, the media and the general public sport them every day — including the self-absorbed ex-president, Donald Trump. All the misguided people who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol considered themselves “patriots” as well.

America needs some healing.

— Walt Carr, Columbia

