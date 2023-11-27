Ravens fans can celebrate two great quarterbacks | READER COMMENTARY

While reading the recent letter to the editor, “No disrespect to Joe, but Lamar is better for Baltimore” (Nov. 21), I asked myself, why do we often feel the need to need to disparage one person, calling him “boring” and “lacking personality,” to make someone else look good?

As of now, the record, as evidenced in an earlier letter (“More respect for Joe Flacco, please,” Nov. 17), speaks for itself: Lamar Jackson, as fun as he is to watch, has a long way to go to match Joe Flacco’s post-season record. And not a week goes by without Coach John Harbaugh or one of the players reminding us that post-season play and the Super Bowl is what they are playing for. Not entertainment value.

As to saying that African-American quarterbacks are “still underrepresented in the NFL,” the statistics again speak for themselves. During the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign, according to the league, 14 of 32 starting quarterbacks were African-American. That’s 43.75% of the starting quarterbacks, while African-Americans are 13.6% of the United States population. It seems as if the National Football League, and our nation’s colleges, have improved in developing and recruiting African-American quarterbacks in recent years.

Baltimore Ravens fans have been blessed to have two very good and productive quarterbacks, and have now improved the receiving corps to match the style of play evolving across the NFL. We should thank the front office for having found two quality quarterbacks for our city’s team!

I have no doubt Lamar has plenty of time to improve his post-season play in the years ahead. No need to label one better than the other. Both of our recent quarterbacks deserve our respect and thanks for keeping football relevant in our great city!

— Kirk A. Kubicek, Sykesville

