Key to Inner Harbor revival is a functioning light rail | READER COMMENTARY

Giacomo Bologna’s recent article on redevelopment plans for the Inner Harbor reported that $67.5 million of state taxpayer funds have been committed to Inner Harbor improvements (”How a developer’s re-imagining of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is getting a $67.5 million boost from state taxpayers,” Oct. 6).

When I first moved to the area six years ago, I rode the light rail from the Linthicum station to the Inner Harbor for a conference. It was a beautiful introduction to the city, traveling through South Baltimore as the sun rose, getting glimpses of the tidal marshes otherwise hidden by the highway barriers and finally swooping in to downtown over the water. It was also a lot less stressful than driving in and trying to find parking, plus it saves carbon emissions and promotes a civic feeling of people from all over the south side of the city traveling together.

But since that ride, when I have tried to take the south branch of the light rail it has either been eaten by a sinkhole, been closed for repairs, or it has broken down while I was on the train. I tried again to take it in April to go to the Flower Mart in Mount Vernon, but it was shut down again. Either I just have very bad luck, or the south line of the light rail has been mostly out of service since 2017.

Funds to improve the Inner Harbor should include repairing the light rail so that people can reliably get there.

— Neith Little, Catonsville

