Resistance of police and firefighters to vaccination is puzzling | READER COMMENTARY

I am having difficulty understanding the resistance of public safety officials, especially police officers and firefighters, to getting the COVID-19 vaccination (”How many Baltimore-area police and firefighters are vaccinated against COVID-19? Most don’t want to tell you,” Oct. 18).
First and foremost, they are paid public servants who are trained and who signed on to their jobs knowing that they may have to put themselves in harm’s way at any given moment. How is getting a vaccine that has now been administered to billions of people around the world more risky than the challenges they face every day on the job? If they are truly devoted to serving and protecting the public then getting vaccinated should be a no-brainer.
Second, and of equal importance, police and firefighters operate in a hierarchical structure. They are accustomed to taking orders from commanding officers. So why are we seeing such entrenched resistance, admittedly from a minority of public safety personnel, to well-grounded and legitimate orders from civil authorities with respect to getting the vaccines?
I know that the majority of police officers and firefighters have heeded the call to get vaccinated, as they should. Perhaps those who refuse to do so, should reconsider their actions based on their pledge and duty to protect and serve the public.
Jody Landers, Baltimore
The writer, a Democrat, is a former member of the Baltimore City Council.
