Maryland’s first responders deserve a tax break, too | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland is believed to be one of only 15 states that does not offer a full income tax exemption on military retirement income. File. (Getty Images) (peepo / Getty Images)

Regarding the recent letter to the editor from the CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce calling for reduced taxes for Maryland’s military retirees (”Maryland must do more for military retirees,” Nov. 10), I’ve written similar letters to my state legislators representing Prince George’s County as well as to Gov. Wes Moore asking that they introduce similar legislation for retired first responders.

So far, I’ve received no responses to my inquiries.

As a retired police officer in this state who gave 36 years to the community I served, I can tell you that cops and other first responders are fleeing Maryland to move to many of the more “tax friendly” states. Let’s give these retired veterans and first responders some formal recognition for their years of service doing the jobs that nobody else wanted to do. This small gesture only makes sense.

These are the types of people Maryland should be recruiting, not pushing away. We own homes, buy cars, shop in stores, attend sporting and entertainment events, eat at restaurants, see doctors, etc. Why not try to keep these retirees here in Maryland to spend the pensions they’ve worked for over the years? Quite often, when a retiree moves to another state, their families follow.

A retiree and his or her family moving away only hurts the vitality of the state. It only makes sense to try to keep these retirees here in Maryland and to keep their pension money here as well.

— Daniel P. O’Neil Sr., Bowie

