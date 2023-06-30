No more holiday fireworks, please | READER COMMENTARY

In addition to being cost prohibitive to many cities and towns, fireworks are detrimental to our well-being (”A guide to fire up your 2023 Baltimore Fourth of July activities,” June 24).
They stress out every animal, small child and anyone with post-traumatic stress disorder. They also fill our air with unhealthy, toxic smoke.
Symbolically, fireworks are nothing more than an ostentatious display of false patriotism. It is time for them to end.
— Mel Tansill, Catonsville
