Please put an end to illegal fireworks displays | READER COMMENTARY

Once again, I must plead for enforcement of state law prohibiting explosive and aerial fireworks in residential communities. This has been a persistent problem in my community just north of Parkton and I anticipate that this New Year’s weekend our homes will again be bombarded with violent sights and sounds that resemble an ISIS-inspired massacre and the recent Nashville bombing (”Baltimore Police ask residents to report illegal fireworks on Fourth of July weekend,” July 2). I refer to sudden explosions among homes, the pop-pop-pop of what sounds like gunfire, aerial showers of flaming embers falling on homes, etc.
Unfortunately, the perpetrators in my community have been exempt, de facto, from any legal accountability for disturbing the peace and for their belligerence when asked to stop. For years, I have repeatedly called 911 for help to no avail. To date, the police have refused to provide surveillance at those times when there is most likely to be firecracker explosions among our homes such as on July 4th, on Saturday evenings throughout the summer, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
These community bombardments and the lack of police enforcement send the wrong message to children and youth in our community. As a psychotherapist, I know first-hand that this rowdy violence can be especially disturbing to those who have been abused and traumatized in their lifetime. Firecrackers can also be dangerous to those with cardiovascular issues when they are suddenly jolted by loud explosions just outside their window.
I request that everyone actively support the right of all Baltimore County residents to live within safe and peaceful communities. Thank you in advance for taking seriously this request for help.
Fred Medinger, Parkton
