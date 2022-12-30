Unauthorized fireworks are violent entertainment | READER COMMENTARY

This New Year’s Eve there will be a public fireworks display in the Inner Harbor (”Fireworks to Return to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on New Year’s Eve,” Dec. 3). Unfortunately, the upcoming holiday will likely bring another round of fireworks bombardments within otherwise peaceful residential communities.

Firecrackers and aerial fireworks mimic the sights and sounds of a war zone — sudden explosions, aerial sprays of burning embers falling on rooftops, shrill whistles, etc. The perpetrators celebrate the holiday with violence that can frighten young children and pets, trigger a panic attack in adults with PTSD and other anxiety disorders, and threaten the health of those with cardiovascular problems when they are jolted by sudden explosions outside their window.

The perpetrators could instead choose to attend public fireworks displays or view fireworks displays on TV or their computer, but then they would not be forcing their violent entertainment into the personal space of families living nearby. That would take away a lot of the fun for them. The perpetrators themselves are just part of the problem. The problem also includes good people who choose to look the other way, knowing how belligerent some of the perpetrators can be when confronted with their disregard for the law and the right of their neighbors to live within safe and peaceful communities. This problem is symptomatic of the worsening pandemic of violence across multiple venues in 2022 America.

— Fred Medinger, Parkton