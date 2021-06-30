A quieter Baltimore County can start with a crackdown on fireworks | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks and State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger are right in declaring that “communities in Baltimore County deserve the right to peace and quiet” (“Fining hosts of unruly parties works; ‘social host ordinance’ needed throughout Baltimore County,” June 14). Their statement was made in response to the problem of unruly parties near Towson University. Unfortunately, there is a related problem that’s just around the corner.
It is unfortunate that so many people celebrate the Fourth of July with backyard fireworks displays that invade the personal space of those living nearby with sights and sounds that mimic the sensory violence of gunfire, mass shootings and terrorist massacres. Loud firecrackers frighten young children and family pets. Even worse, they can trigger a panic attack in those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and have experienced abuse and witnessed violence in their lives. This includes veterans who were deployed overseas in war zones. Those with cardiovascular issues can be endangered when they are jolted by sudden explosions outside their window.
So far this year, we have witnessed a pandemic of violence and hatred in malls, schools, street corners, social media and other venues. The last thing we need are celebrations on the Fourth of July that feature sudden explosions, sharp flashes of light, aerial showers of flaming embers falling on rooftops and the pop-pop-pop of what sounds like gunfire.
Fred Medinger, Parkton
