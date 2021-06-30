A quieter Baltimore County can start with a crackdown on fireworks | READER COMMENTARY

It is unfortunate that so many people celebrate the Fourth of July with backyard fireworks displays that invade the personal space of those living nearby with sights and sounds that mimic the sensory violence of gunfire, mass shootings and terrorist massacres. Loud firecrackers frighten young children and family pets. Even worse, they can trigger a panic attack in those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and have experienced abuse and witnessed violence in their lives. This includes veterans who were deployed overseas in war zones. Those with cardiovascular issues can be endangered when they are jolted by sudden explosions outside their window.