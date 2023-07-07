Many thanks to Baltimore’s extraordinary firefighters | READER COMMENTARY

A Baltimore City firefighter drapes his head with a wet cloth to cool off after fighting a row house fire in the 2500 block of McCulloh Street. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

A kitchen fire broke out in our building of 200 units. Our loud alarm went off, and the fire department was here within three and a half minutes!

These first responders literally ran out of the truck as it pulled up and ran inside to see what was going on. The fireman had ladders, fire hoses and emergency medical equipment in hand.

Within moments, the fire was put out and the alarm was turned off.

I was so impressed by these responders and their obvious desire to be of competent service. Kudos to you Baltimore City Fire Department (”Baltimore Fire Department beset by shortage of emergency medical technicians, paramedics,” May 31).

— Kathleen Gemmell, Baltimore

