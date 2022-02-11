Firefighters are always there when we need them | READER COMMENTARY

He said, “Tom, we are going up,” and I told him I could not as I am 95 years old and need a walker to move around. He asked me if I could hold on and raise my right foot. He grabbed the ladder and then put my one foot on the first step and then pushed me up so I could get my left foot on the ladder and on we went, step by step. When we got the top, another firefighter said, “Grab his neck and take one step,” and soon I was on the second floor with three firefighters helping me walk one floor down, step by step, as I held two of them by each arm and another stayed in front of me.