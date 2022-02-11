Firefighters are always there when we need them | READER COMMENTARY

After reading your beautiful articles about the three firefighters who lost their lives, I had to let you know of an experience I had with emergency responders just one year ago as they do more than just fight fires (”Family, friends eulogize three fallen Baltimore firefighters: a devoted dad, a gentle soul, and ‘the best hugger,’” Feb. 2).
I was leaving the Timonium Fairgrounds at 4:45 p.m. and got into the elevator on the second floor and was the only one on it when it stopped between floors. I pushed the emergency button and waited. About 25 minutes later, I heard someone breaking into the ceiling of the elevator and all of a sudden, a nine-foot metal ladder came down and a firefighter followed.
He said, “Tom, we are going up,” and I told him I could not as I am 95 years old and need a walker to move around. He asked me if I could hold on and raise my right foot. He grabbed the ladder and then put my one foot on the first step and then pushed me up so I could get my left foot on the ladder and on we went, step by step. When we got the top, another firefighter said, “Grab his neck and take one step,” and soon I was on the second floor with three firefighters helping me walk one floor down, step by step, as I held two of them by each arm and another stayed in front of me.
Yes, these men are true heroes. Many thanks to them.
Tom Lawsom, Timonium
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.