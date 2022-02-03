Once again, we are in debt to our firefighting heroes | READER COMMENTARY

Last week, as the news of the Baltimore firefighters filtered through the community, and television images marked the transfer of their bodies to community funeral homes, I could not help but recall another time three firefighters died in the line of duty (”‘They’re hurting’: Mount Clare community gathers in remembrance of three fallen firefighters,” Jan. 30).
The year was 1984. I was 28 years old, recently ordained a priest in June of that year, and had been assigned as an associate pastor to St. Rita’s Church in Dundalk. On Oct. 22, the news reported that the Shiller Furniture store on Holabird Avenue was on fire. News traveled fast, since the furniture store was well known in the community. The fire went to multiple alarms quickly. As the building burned, a “mayday” alarm was sounded. Three firefighters, James Kimbel, Walter Barowski and Henry Rayner Jr., paid the ultimate price to save and protect our community.
Days later, people in Baltimore gathered with all three families at Our Lady of Hope Church in Dundalk for a Mass of Christian Burial. I joined many community clergy in offering support to the families. These three heroes worked out of the Baltimore County Fire House No. 6 on Sollers Point Road. They are still remembered to this day. A few months after their funerals, we again gathered as a community at the firehouse to plant three trees that still remind all of us of the contribution these three firefighters gave to our community. They are embedded in our memories.
In 1995, there was another fire at Clipper Mill. One of my former students from St. Francis of Assisi, Firefighter Eric Schaefer, paid the ultimate price. He perished as he strove to extinguish the very intense fire. Once again, the Baltimore community gathered to honor and remember Eric’s life. He is still remembered for his ultimate heroism.
Firefighting heroes come in different forms. I want to honor and remember Firefighter Ernie Feist. Ernie is a firefighter and funeral director in our community who assisted in preparing Eric for the community. He allowed Eric’s family and friends to view him and gave him a proper and formal farewell.
Once more in 2022, our community is in the midst of shock and dismay. Our concern for these heroes, past and present, and their families is an ongoing tribute their memories. Serving now as an Episcopal priest and hospital chaplain, I witness the continued dedication of firefighters and paramedics who care and support our patients and families. A word of great gratitude for your service and dedication, we are in your debt!
The Rev. J. Joseph Hart, Towson
The writer is director of spiritual support services at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. He may be reached at jhart@gbmc.org.
