Once again, we are in debt to our firefighting heroes | READER COMMENTARY

Days later, people in Baltimore gathered with all three families at Our Lady of Hope Church in Dundalk for a Mass of Christian Burial. I joined many community clergy in offering support to the families. These three heroes worked out of the Baltimore County Fire House No. 6 on Sollers Point Road. They are still remembered to this day. A few months after their funerals, we again gathered as a community at the firehouse to plant three trees that still remind all of us of the contribution these three firefighters gave to our community. They are embedded in our memories.