Kudos for in-depth report on firefighters’ deaths | READER COMMENTARY

Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant row home was pulled from the collapsed building, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The deaths of three Baltimore firefighters who got trapped in a burning vacant home when it partially collapsed were determined to be homicides by city police. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

How many of us think that we are just too darned busy to read more of an article than appears on the front page of the Sun? Journalists are taught not to bury the lede, right? Don’t we readers get all we need from skimming the front page snippet of a story? Wrong. I would like to congratulate and to thank Lilly Price for her in-depth piece, “‘Do we have anybody in there?’ Report details vacant house collapse that killed three Baltimore firefighters in January” (Jan. 29).

The editors gave her the space to give an almost minute-by-minute account of the horrific events leading to the injuries and deaths of the brave and dedicated firefighters who battled the January blaze in one of Baltimore’s thousands of vacant properties. Firefighters risk their lives daily to protect us. They do not need the extra and unnecessary dangers of dousing fires in vacant — largely worthless and often unstable — buildings.

The article concludes with “Applying hard lessons.” Let us hope and yes, even pray, that there are solutions to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again.

— F. Ford Loker, Baltimore

